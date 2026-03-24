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Killing Time at Mitchell International Airport

Milwaukee Record
Killing Time at Mitchell International Airport
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We all know Mitchell International is a great airport for traveling, but Matt Wild takes it a step further sharing lots of fun activities you can do there without even needing a flight.

The Mitchell Gallery of Flight is a free museum dedicated to Milwaukee's history of aviation with ties to the creation of the our Countries Air Force. Renaissance Books is a used bookstore full of character and actually interesting stories unlike many airport bookstores, and if you need a last minuet souvenir, The Summerfest Marketplace is packed with all kinds of Wisconsin merchandise.

To learn about all these activities and more, visit MilwaukeeRecord

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