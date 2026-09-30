Kids, Critters & Fun: Fall Programs at Wisconsin Humane Society Are Back

The Wisconsin Humane Society is helping kids connect with animals and make new friends through its exciting lineup of fall youth programs. From Kids’ Night Out events for grades 1-6 to engaging field trips for students in K4 through 12th grade, there are plenty of opportunities for young animal lovers to learn and have fun.

Families can also celebrate with animal-themed birthday parties that include invitations, cake, a shelter tour, and meet-and-greets with animal guests. All programs take place at Wisconsin Humane Society campuses in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Racine, and registration is required.

Learn more and reserve your spot by visiting the Wisconsin Humane Society website and selecting “Get Involved.”