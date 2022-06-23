Kids and Allowances This Summer

Can a book about money change lives? Solving financial illiteracy is the #1 economic crisis in the world and is a big challenge for one book to tackle. Author Steve Siebold is a certified financial advisor and joins us to discuss his new book, How Money Works. He says to sit down with your kids and set a price on all chores that go beyond the basics like making their bed or cleaning their room. Keep the amounts small and do your research.

Remember, money flows to great ideas like water; the secret is learning to turn on the faucet, and that's why trying allowance chores works so well. For more information, please visit www.howmoneyworks.com