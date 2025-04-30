Kicking Off this Planting Season with a Spring Jamboree

Shady Lane Greenhouse is hosting their annual Spring Train Jamboree on Saturday May 3rd from 10 am to 3 pm. Everyone who visits to participate in this event will be taken aback by all the beautiful annuals full of buds and blossoms. Shady Lane Greenhouse not only have greenhouses full of flowers, but they also have the Midwest’s largest indoor G scale model RR display! This is not just for kids either; teens and even adults can enjoy it too and like it just as much. The day will be filled with fun activities for the children, amazing flowers and of course food!

When: Saturday May 3, 2025 from 10 am to 3 pm

For more information visit https://www.shadylanegreenhouse.com/