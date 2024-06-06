Kicking Off The Summer With Ben Platt and The Honeymind Tour

Ben Platt is a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winning pop artist who's enjoyed great success in the music industry. He released his brand new album Honeymind on May 31 via Interscope Records and will be kicking off The Honeymind Tour at Wang Theatre on June 18 in Boston. Platt's tour makes stops at iconic venues in major cities all across the country, including LA's Greek Theatre and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Joining us today is none other than the man himself, Ben Platt, here to talk more about his new album and upcoming tour. The Honeymind Tour comes to Chicago's Highland Park on June 28 and then hits Milwaukee on June 30 at The Riverside Theater.

