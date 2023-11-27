Kicking off the Holiday Season with the Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast! (Nov 27-Dec 2)

Kicking off the holiday season with these delicious holiday flavors for the week of Nov 27 – Dec 2! Crumbl Cookies is bringing families and friends together over the best box of cookies in the world!
CANDY CANE BROWNIE (NEW)
A deliciously rich chocolate candy cane cookie topped with smooth peppermint buttercream, chocolate ganache, and crunchy candy cane pieces.
FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE
A rich chocolate cookie smothered in hot cocoa-flavored mousse and topped with fluffy mini marshmallows.
CAKE BATTER BLONDIE
A perfectly smooth cake batter cookie packed with white drops and a delightful splash of colorful sprinkles.
TRIPLE BERRY COBBLER
An oaty trio of strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry, swirled with delicious cinnamon cream cheese frosting and decorated with a dash of cinnamon streusel.
PEANUT BUTTER CRISP FT. BUTTERFINGER®
A rich cookie bursting with creamy peanut butter, melted chocolate, and crunchy Butterfinger® pieces.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
It's Cyber Monday! That means you can also get a 6-pack of cookies for the price of 4! This is only for orders placed using the Crumbl app! Download the Crumbl app or visit crumblcookies.com to learn more!