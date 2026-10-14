Kickin’ & Sippin’ for a Cause: An Evening of Fun That Gives Back

Chix 4 a Cause invites the community to come together for Kickin’ & Sippin’, a special fundraising celebration supporting cancer fighters throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. The event features great food, live music, raffles, live and silent auctions, and plenty of opportunities to make a difference.

Proceeds help fund Chix 4 a Cause’s Gifts of Love program, which provides meaningful support to individuals and families facing cancer. The organization's mission is simple: ease burdens, lift spirits, and bring hope during challenging times.

Learn more about the organization, upcoming events, and ways to support its mission at Chix 4 a Cause.