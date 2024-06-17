Kick-start the Summer with this Romantic Comedy

The Prelude to a Kiss a musical is a romantic comedy produced by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The musical will be held at The Harris Theater and the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts and runs for approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes with one intermission. It will air from September 10 through October 19. This live stage production explores universal themes that can be enjoyed by all ages including companionship, loyalty, love and the cycles of life.

Today is Milwaukee Rep’s One Day Sale for the World Premiere Prelude to a Kiss a musical! Based on the smash-hit Tony-Nominated play by Craig Lucas (“The Light in the Piazza,” “American in Paris”), this musical refreshes and elevates its beloved fairy tale love story with a breathtaking score by Daniel Messé (“Amélie”) and Sean Hartley (“Little Women the Musical”). When a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding, the boundaries of true love are tested, taking the couple on a fantastic journey of self-discovery. You’ll love this powerfully moving musical that gives the phrase “for better or worse” new meaning. Save 30% on Adult Tickets today only using promo code KISS. Joining us to talk more about the premiere of this musical is Jonathan Gillard Daly, the actor who plays Julius in the romantic comedy.

For more information on the musical and to purchase tickets please visit their website at www.milwaukeerep.com or give them a call at 414-224-9490.