Posted at 10:21 AM, May 27, 2021

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares recipes and essentials for your summer BBQ! JCPenney is your destination for summer swim and outdoor entertaining essentials! Find delicious recipes for your summer BBQs at ReadySetEat.com. Visit LimorLoves.com for more information. Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.