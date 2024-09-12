Kick of The 50th Season of This Local Theatre!

AN ILIAD is the first production in MCT’s 50th season.

A lone Poet, exhausted from the front lines of history’s epic wars and aided only by a single Muse, steps onto an empty stage and weaves a tale filled with honor and hubris, fortitude and fallibility, and righteousness and blind rage. Intimate, urgent, and incisive, this modern retelling—adapted from Robert Fagles’ gold-standard translation and featuring a live score from Milwaukee’s own Klassik—hones Homer’s epic to a gleaming edge as captivating as it is timeless.

Presented by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre At the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center’s Goodman Mainstage Hall September 20 – October 6, 2024 at the Broadway Theatre Center in the Third Ward!

Purchase tickets at www.milwaukeechambertheatre.org/anarchists

or call the box office at 414-291-7800!

