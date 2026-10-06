Keys to Car Maintenance with Van Horn Automotive

Van Horn Automotive wants you to know that not all replacement parts are created equal. Even if two parts look the same and one costs less, the cheaper one might not be the best option.

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Honda parts are engineered specifically for Honda vehicles, helping ensure proper fit, compatibility, and performance. While quality aftermarket options do exist, experts recommend understanding what you're getting before choosing based on price alone.

Contact your local Van Horn dealership for more information.