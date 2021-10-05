Watch
Kendra Scott Gives Back

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:11:48-04

Kenosha-born Kendra Scott created her fashion-lifestyle brand of big dreams, colorful confidence, and inspired design. Founded on Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy, the company believes their employees and customers are the heart and soul of our brand and that giving back is the truest form of success.

Today we are joined by Megan Noble, the marketing and philanthropic manager. She will talk about Kendra's story and some of the great pieces that you can shop for in the Breast Cancer Awareness assortment. If you shop this assortment at Kendra Scott at The Corners of Brookfield, they will donate a piece of jewelry to a Milwaukee woman affected by breast cancer.

