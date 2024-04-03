Keeping the Wild in Wildlife

With spring on the horizon, Julia Robson from Waukesha County Parks joins us live in studio to talk baby animals! As spring progresses, the chance of encountering young animals from baby birds to lone deer fawns to baby squirrels in our backyards and parks increases. What should you do–and not do–if you find a baby animal in your yard or local park? Wild animals are valued by many, and it's important that we do our job to respect their habitat and allow for their life in the wild to continue.

For more information about how you can help care for baby and wild animals, visit the Waukesha County Parks website at www.WaukeshaCounty.gov/ConservationinTheParks.

