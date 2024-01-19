Camille Monk is on a mission to empower women. She believes in the importance of keeping promises to yourself and respecting your boundaries. She says the beginning of your YES is saying NO. Camille is a wife, mother, speaker, mentor and devotional writer. She is passionate about helping women heal and find their purpose. Camille says stop holding off on things that will bring your joy.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 12:01:00-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.