According to the Alzheimer’s Association 60% or 6 out of 10 people with memory loss will wander outside of the home and become lost. If not found within 24 hours, up to half of those who wander risk serious injury or death.
This becomes more of an issue in the Spring for those with memory loss, as many begin to venture outside. Paula Gibson, Regional Director of Communications and Engagement for Azura Enhanced Assisted Living and Memory Care is here to explain ways to keep your loved ones safe and how they may be able to help.
Keeping Loved Ones with Memory Loss Safe
Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 11:53:39-04
