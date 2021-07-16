Keeping Kids Safe Both in the Classroom and at Home

With the rise in technology, more children are utilizing devices both in the classroom and at home. Many parents are raising concerns about their child’s safety online, but Cyber Safety Consulting can help! Cyber Safety Consulting, a Chicago-based company, provides interactive education to students, parents, and teachers about today’s technology and how we can keep our children safe. CSC’s founder, Liz Repking, is here today to discuss a court case that will promote healthy conversations at home around the consequences of social media posts.