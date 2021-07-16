Watch
Keeping Kids Safe Both in the Classroom and at Home

With Cyber Safety Consulting
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 11:38:55-04

With the rise in technology, more children are utilizing devices both in the classroom and at home. Many parents are raising concerns about their child’s safety online, but Cyber Safety Consulting can help! Cyber Safety Consulting, a Chicago-based company, provides interactive education to students, parents, and teachers about today’s technology and how we can keep our children safe. CSC’s founder, Liz Repking, is here today to discuss a court case that will promote healthy conversations at home around the consequences of social media posts.

