Keeping it 100 at a Fun Conference!

The Keeping it 100 Men’s Conference is keeping things exciting on September 17 and 18! This two-day conference is a time of brotherhood, motivation, empowerment, and education for men ages 17 and above. While the goal is for men to be better in every area of their lives, this conference means so much more than that. Here to share all the details you need to know is Pastor Skip Henderson!

To register male friends, brothers, fathers or sons, go to worldoutreachbtc.org. For men who need sponsorship, they can attend “Keeping it 100” by putting in the code: GIFT2CITY