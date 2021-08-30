Keeping an Eye Out for Online Scams

With the rise in technology, it's become easier to fall into a sophisticated online scam. Millions of people are losing billions of dollars to fraudulent schemes each year, but Cyber Safety Consulting can help! Cyber Safety Consulting, a Chicago-based company, provides interactive education to students, parents, and teachers about today’s technology and how we can keep our children safe as they utilize technology both in the classroom and at home. CSC’s founder, Liz Repking, is here today to discuss how you can protect yourself from online scams.