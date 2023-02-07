Keep Your Mind Sharp With an Early Memory Loss Class

Mosaic & Engagement Specialist Marie Schulist is here today from Azura Assisted Living & Memory Care to talk about an early memory loss class for those who are wanting to keep their minds sharp. Tessera Integrated Memory Enhancement Program (T.I.M.E.) will be available at Azura's Fox Point location starting March 7, and will be offered Tuesday's, Wednesday's and Thursday's from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This is a new program designed for those in the early memory loss stages where they will exercise their mind & body joined with social support, creativity & laughter. Those who are interested can sign up for a FREE trial class.

For more information, visit Azura Assisted Living & Memory Care online, call 414-758-0394 or email marie@azuraliving.com. There will also be three informational sessions, a Zoom meeting on Feb. 20 and in person sessions on Feb. 23 and Feb. 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m at the Fox Point location.