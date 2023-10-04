Keep Wildlife in Mind this Fall During Yard Clean-Ups!

Julia Robson, Waukesha County Parks Conservation Biologist is here today to talk about ways to be conscious of wildlife during yard clean ups this fall season. As the autumn nights draw in and temperatures start to drop, habits change for a lot of local wildlife. Many species depend on extra food and shelter as they prepare for the cold or fuel their long journey south on migration. The good news is, there are small actions to help them out this fall. Some things you can do to help out local wildlife include putting out bird seed, keeping a small ball on bird baths to keep ice from forming, plant trees and garden, and more! To learn more about what you can do this fall visit www.WaukeshaCounty.gov/CitizenScience.