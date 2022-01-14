Keep The Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King Alive!

A Milwaukee tradition for more than 3 decades! The Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee has celebrated Dr. King’s Birthday annually since 1984. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration programming highlights the youth in our community who every year interpret Dr. King’s words through art, speech, and writing contests. This year marks the 38th year of this celebration. First place winner of the 2022 Dr. King Speech Contest, Amillia Bell joins us to share what being apart of this contest means to her.

This is a free event!

The event takes place Monday, Jan. 17. The virtual performance will be live at 1pm at marcuscenter.org/MLK