Keep the Fun in Travel Planning

JLJ Travel is a boutique travel planning agency that specializes in personalized, one-of-a-kind trips all over the world. Jillian Gibas, founder and lead travel designer of JLJ Travel joins us to tell us all about how people can have fun while planning their vacations, and keep the experience stress-free. JLJ Travel helps fellow explorers experience the very best of their destination, while eliminating the stress and overwhelm that often come with travel planning.

