Keep the Focus on Kidney Health

American Society of Nephrology
With the holiday season underway and families gathered, it is the perfect opportunity to discuss kidney health with your family and create a plan of action. More than 37 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney conditions and acute diseases that impact virtually every aspect of their lives as well as their families and communities. Kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, yet 90% of people with kidney diseases are unaware that they are affected. Dr. Susan E Quaggin from the American Society of Nephrology joins us to talk about the latest developments in kidney treatment, research and care.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 11:35:30-05

Dr. Susan E Quaggin from the American Society of Nephrology joins us to talk about the latest developments in kidney treatment, research and care.

