Keep Pets Safe and Happy This Fourth of July Season!

Stacy Oatman of the Wisconsin Humane Society stops in to remind and educate us on essential pet safety measures this summer and fourth of July season.

As the 4th of July approaches, pet owners should be mindful of their pets' safety. Fireworks can scare pets and pose burn risks to those off the leash.

Make sure to keep anxious pets indoors, and consider calming strategies to minimize anxiety, such as white noise like music or a fan.

During barbecues, its never safe to give pets table scraps and alcohol!

On top of that, ensure pets have access to shade, water, and updated identification tags or microchips. Fireworks and festivities can spook your animal and cause them to run away.

And always, never leave pets in vehicles!

For more tips, visit www.wihumane.org

