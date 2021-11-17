Watch
Keep Fiscally Fit In The New Year

with Chase
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 11:17:31-05

Explore the new normal when it comes to your finances! Chase Slate Edge financial expert and founder and CEO of My Fab Finance, Tonya Rapley, has the scoop on how to stay fiscally fit. As this year comes to an end, she'll uncover post-pandemic attitudes and behaviors around finances and will redefine and explore the new normal. Tonya will share tips, tricks, and valuable advice when it comes to saving money, preparing for your financial future and new tools designed to help.

For more information just head to creditcards.chase.com

