Kathy’s House Casino Night Gala

Kathy’s House is a nonprofit hospital guest house that provides affordable lodging and caring support in a “home away from home” environment for people who need to travel to Milwaukee for medical care. On Saturday, May 17th at the Italian Community Center, Kathy's House is hosting a Casino Night. Guests will enjoy dinner from Bartolotta Catering, paired with an impact program and followed by casino-style entertainment: blackjack, roulette, craps, and more! No matter your game, when you play for our guests, the house always wins.

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Theme: The House Always Wins

Location: Italian Community Center