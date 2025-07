Kate Hash joins us on The Morning Blend to chat about her resplendent debut novel, Gracie Harris is Under Construction. A beautiful love story unfolds for tenderhearted Gracie Harris—a mom of two and recent widow—as she navigates the unexpected curveballs that adulthood throws and takes her second chance to find love.

You can purchase her novel anywhere books are sold, including The Well Red Damsel and Boswell Book Company.

For more information about Kate and her story, visit Kate Hash