Kalahari's Water Pledge

People know and love Kalahari Resorts for their amazing water parks. Yet, there are others who recognize Kalahari for other reasons. This Giving Tuesday, they will are striving to fulfill their monumental pledge of bringing clean water to one million people in Africa. This 50 million dollar commitment will change lives!

To reach their goal, Kalahari Resorts has partnered with Charity: Water, a non-profit organization with a mission to bring clean and safe drinking water to every person on the planet. Charity: Water, founded in 2006, has worked in 29 countries and funded over 138,000 clean water projects for over 17 million people. Right now, 1 in 10 people do not have access to clean water; that is 2 times the population of the United States. Having clean water is a vital resource that provides communities the stability to focus on health, education, community, and creativity.

