Justice Con is a virtual charity convention supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This is the 2nd year it is being Hosted. It was created by The Nerd Queens and Wonder Meg. It focuses on the work of Zack Snyder.

Justice Con was established last year as a virtual, free to attend, fan organized convention with a goal to celebrate Zack Snyder’s work and raise money for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention(AFSP). This year our goals are the same, but bigger. We included more guests, our focus is not just on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but also his upcoming movie Army of the Dead. And we expanded fan interaction also by including fan made workshops for the first day of the convention.

Today Nana Queen joins us live to tell us more about this upcoming event.

For more information on how to attend this virtual event visit this website.