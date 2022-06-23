June is National Cancer Survivors Month and a time for people to recognize those who have been diagnosed with cancer. During National Cancer Survivors Month, people around the country are recognizing the more than 16.9 million cancer survivors in the U.S. who are living with, through, and beyond their disease. It's also a time to highlight the life-saving treatments that are available with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Some of the latest treatments include a therapy made from a patient's own blood cells to help treat those with blood cancers such as Lymphoma or Leukemia.

Dr. Lori Leslie, a Lymphoma specialist at Hackensack Meridian Health's John Theurer Cancer Center, and Michael who was diagnosed with Lymphoma, joins us to discuss these innovative treatments. For more information, please visit www.lls.org