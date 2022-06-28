June is National Cancer Survivor Month. Candice Strong and Alison Tierney are here with Tricia's Troops Cancer Connection and want to see more people not only survive and thrive after a cancer diagnosis. The organization was recently awarded a $30,000 grant through the Kohl’s Healthy Families Program, a partnership between the American Cancer Society and Kohl’s to deliver programming that promotes healthy eating and active living in an effort to reduce cancer recurrence and enhance cancer survivor's quality of life. They'll cover all the details about Project Connect, the wellness program designed for cancer survivors.

