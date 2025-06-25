June Is Dairy Month — Meet these Farmers in Waterford, Wisconsin!

Frost Farms is a sixth-generation dairy, forage, and grain farm in Waterford, Wisconsin, run by brothers Stewart and Spencer Frost. With 650 cows and 1,900 acres, they prioritize cow comfort, high-quality forage, and sustainable practices like cover cropping and hose-applied manure. Focused on genomics and responsible growth, the Frosts have grown their acreage significantly while maintaining a personal touch—feeding cows daily themselves.

“Cows make milk recreationally,” says Stewart, reflecting their belief that a happy cow makes the best milk.

Celebrate Dairy Month!

