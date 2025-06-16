June Is Dairy Month — Meet the Farmers in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin!

Vir-Clar Farms, LLC is a family dairy farm in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, where Katie Grinstead works alongside her husband Grant, her parents Gary and Rose Boyke, her brother JR, and his wife Samantha. The family has deep roots on the land, building their legacy across generations.

Katie helps manage the calves, oversees the books and payroll, and has a passion for promoting agriculture—especially to younger generations. The family is proud of the care they provide to both their animals and employees, constantly making decisions with their well-being in mind.

Their milk, which is turned into Italian white cheese, is shipped to Grande Cheese. When they’re not on the farm, the family gives back to their community through involvement with local organizations like the Fairboard, FFA Alumni, and the Fond du Lac Charity Club.

“I love raising my kids on the farm! We feel we’re raising the next generation of hardworking, responsible leaders,” Katie says.

Visit Them on Facebook and continue to enjoy and Celebrate Dairy Month!

