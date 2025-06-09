June Is Dairy Month — Meet the Farmers in Elkhorn, Wisconsin!

KyleCrest Holsteins & Jerseys is a family dairy farm in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, run by Dave, his wife, and their kids Hayden and Mackenzie. Since 1981, they’ve focused on sustainability, using whey from milk to make compost and transitioning from stall barn to parlor.

Their milk, turned mostly into cheese, is shipped through Foremost Farms USA. When they’re not farming, they stay active in the community and run a local coffee shop, Perkup in Elkhorn.

“Working with my family and producing wholesome food is the best part,” says the farm’s matriarch.

Celebrate Dairy Month!

