June Is Dairy Month, Let's Celebrate in Cleveland Wisconsin!

Orthland Dairy Farm
Orthland Dairy Farm in Cleveland, Wisconsin, is a sixth-generation family farm led by Steven Orth and his family. They prioritize sustainability with practices like no-till and cover cropping and supply milk to Sargento Foods and Land O’Lakes for cheese and butter. The Orth's continue a legacy of hard work, community involvement, and education, committed to producing wholesome food for future generations.

To learn more about Wisconsin dairy and support local farms like Orthland Dairy, visit:
https://www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month and Orthland's Facebook!

