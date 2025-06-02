June Is Dairy Month, Let's Celebrate in Cleveland Wisconsin!

Orthland Dairy Farm in Cleveland, Wisconsin, is a sixth-generation family farm led by Steven Orth and his family. They prioritize sustainability with practices like no-till and cover cropping and supply milk to Sargento Foods and Land O’Lakes for cheese and butter. The Orth's continue a legacy of hard work, community involvement, and education, committed to producing wholesome food for future generations.

