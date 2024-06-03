June Dairy Month 2024 Kicks off With This Local Farm!

June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin! Weninger Farms in Iron Ridge is thrilled to provide your family with a local, trusted source for dairy.

Tiffany Ogle talks with Leah Weninger, who works on the farm with her family. Leah is the herd manager, and describes her work as a lifestyle, donning many daily responsibilities.

Leah is in charge of all aspects of care, from milking and nutrition aiming to produce the finest of milk! Sustainability is huge on Weninger Farms, and is incorporated in their lifestyle of dairy farming.

Leah grew up heavily involved in 4H and FFA, and currently pays it forward as she volunteers in her community as a Washington County Agriculture Ambassador. She provides in classroom lessons teaching students the different aspects of agriculture, and more!

Leah also is opening summer farm camps for kids on Weninger farms! Get connected on Facebook!

Make sure to shop the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy Badge to know your product is coming from Wisconsin.

Check out https://www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

