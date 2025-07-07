Jumpstarting Your Midlife Revolution!

Ellen McGinnis joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how "Live Your Jam" is helping women with a midlife revolution. From finding uplifting activities to prioritizing oneself, Ellen covers it all. Her background in navigating life changes as a successful corporate employee, to re-finding and re-centering her purpose to continue leading a fulfilling life inspired her to help others. As founder of Live Your Jam, and a Life Transition Expert, she guides purpose-driven individuals through life's most pivotal transitions, and helps you rediscover who you are and finally pursue the dreams you've buried for years.

You can sign up for the Live Your Jam newsletter! When you sign up for the Live Your Jam newsletter, you receive instant access to their valuable Soul Check-In Tool. The tool will help you learn how to create a daily practice to trust your intuition and listen to your soul. The "Live Your Jam Podcast" is also a tool to help you kick-start your revolution through transitions.

For more information and access to the Soul Check-In Tool, visit Live Your Jam

