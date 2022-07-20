July is national grilling month, and here with the latest summer BBQ essentials is lifestyle contributor Limor Suss. No Summer BBQ is complete without hot dogs. Limor tells us about the hot dog deals Applegate is offering. For National Hot Dog Day they have a cleaner and greener solution to Summer hot dog cravings it's called the Do Good Dog hot dog - the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised with practices that regenerate the land. Applegate is offering approximately 70% off Do Good Dog hot dogs through a one day only coupon available on their website. We'll also hear about Mighty Sesame's delicious dip and Dorot Gardens fresh herbs.