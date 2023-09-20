JR's pups-N-Stuff Inc - The Pet Project

Jean Rhoten, Director, Annmarie Cutts, Foster/Volunteer from JR's Pups-N-Stuff join us today for our pet project! JR's Pups-N-Stuff is a volunteer-based animal rescue located in West Allis that has many dog-loving volunteers with big hearts! They work to educate and adopt animals into their forever homes. To date, they have found homes for over 10,000 dogs and 5,000 cats! Come volunteer, promote events, donate and share their social media! Come snuggle puppies and kittens, talk to your employer about donation matching and sponsoring a litter and host an event for fundraising, meet and greets or adoptions! Visit www.jrspupsnstuff.org for more information!

Donate: www.jrspupsnstuff.org/donate

Facebook: JR's Pups-n-Stuff Animal Rescue

Instagram: jrspupsnstuff

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.