In Joy Through the Journey, renowned resilience and transformation expert Amberly Lago delivers a one-of-a-kind exploration of finding light in life’s darkest moments. She delivers a transformative discussion of how to take your joy back when life gets hard and provides readers with a guiding light for navigating life’s toughest challenges. In the book, Amberly effortlessly weaves together personal stories, practical wisdom, and profound insight into creating more joy for yourself—regardless of what you’re going through. You’ll find actionable solutions rooted in mindfulness, resilience, and gratitude, all backed by relatable and powerful stories that will help you create a renewed sense of purpose and well-being.

For more information about the book visit Home Page - Amberly Lago!