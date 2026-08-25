Jordenne Butler Prepares for Miss America

Jordenne Butler of Onalaska is embracing her new role as Miss Wisconsin 2026 after capturing the state title in June while competing as Miss River City. A Viterbo University graduate with a degree in marketing, Butler earned more than $17,000 in scholarships and will represent Wisconsin at the Miss America Competition in West Palm Beach, Florida, this September.

Butler impressed judges with her jazz dance performance to "That's Life" and earned preliminary awards in talent, evening gown, and health and fitness. Her community service initiative, Building Resilience for Healthy Futures, focuses on helping children overcome adversity through education, awareness, and compassionate support.

A former Miss Wisconsin's Teen 2015, Butler calls her current title a full-circle moment after years in the Miss America Opportunity program. As she prepares for the national stage, she's spending her year traveling the state, promoting her platform, and inspiring young people across Wisconsin.