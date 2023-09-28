Jon Lovitz Joins The Yellow Couch

If you love shows like Friends, New Girl, Two and a Half Men, and SNL, then you certainly love Jon Lovitz. The stand-up comedian and actor is on the show today to promote his new comedy tour and give our hosts insight into his day to day, fun facts about him, and what is was like starting off his career.

Starting his acting career in High School, is was apart of the theater program and then furthered his skills at the University of California, Irvine, where he earned a B.A. in Drama. After also studying with Tony Barr at the Film Actors Workshop, he decided to focus on comedy. Eventually he went on to work with "The Groundlings" and then got brought on to "Saturday Night Live!

After 35 years of bringing joy to people's lives, he is on tour and will be in Brookfield, WI from September 28th through October 1st. Four days to go see his amazing show!

All of this will be happening at Milwaukee Improve, located at 20110 Lower Union Street, Brookfield WI. Visit milwaukeeimprov.com to buy your tickets now!