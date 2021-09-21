Join the Kohler Golf Party!

Watch
The Ryder Cup is coming to town this weekend, and you’re invited to the Kohler Golf Party to celebrate! Starting tomorrow through Sunday, you can experience five days of fun, food trucks, live shows, and golf on the big screen. Justin Gephart is the Director of Sales at Kohler Co., and he joins us this morning to tell us more about this FREE event.

There will be special offers and activities from retailers including Kohler Chocolates, Yoga on the Lake, Bold Cycle, A Shop Named Sixty, Buechel Stone, Scentualities and more! For a complete list, visit DestinationKohler.com/watchparty/retail-perks.

