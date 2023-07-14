Watch Now
Join the Fun for National Waterpark Day

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions
Today we are joined by actor, writer and mom of three, Alex PenaVega to invite everyone to the celebration of National Waterpark Day at Kalahari Resorts. The waterpark features more than 30 waterslides and attractions with multiple pools, spas, private cabanas and bungalows. Kalahari was just named the “Best Indoor Water Park for 2023” by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and on top of that it expands with outdoor waterparks! Kalahari has everything you could want for your family’s summer vacation all under one roof. On National Waterpark Day, July 28th join Kalahari for a full day of celebration, including on-site DJs spinning new and classic summer tunes, National Waterpark Day themed cocktails, exciting giveaways and family poolside activities. Make your reservation by visiting online at Kalahari Resorts.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 14, 2023
