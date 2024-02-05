Join The Fight For Air Climb Now

Molly chats with Melissa Arata. Lung cancer has affected Melissa’s family for 20 years. Seven family members – six diagnosed with lung cancer, one with lung disease. Five have died. This is very personal for Melissa. S She is passionate about raising money to defeat lung disease, to find treatments and cures for lung cancer and lung disease. Her participation in this event is a significant part of her life and she shows it through her fundraising and communication.Melissa invites you to join the Fight For Air Climb on March 9th at the 411 E. Wisconsin Center Building. To sign up clickhere.