Join the 5k to End Domestic Violence with #LetThemLive

ExPosed is a nonproft dedicated to empowering youth and fostering healthy relationships with a focus on awareness, prevention, and education. Natalie Hayden and Lavern Badger share an opportunity to get involved with the #LetThemLive Domestic Violence Awareness 5k.

The run will take place at Veterans Park, Milwaukee at 9:00 A.M. on October 3. Participants have the option to run or walk as they show their support for survivors and help further the mission.

To register and learn more about the event visit exposedthepodcast.com.