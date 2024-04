LPGA Amateurs' Spring Kickoff on April 6 at Silver Spring Golf Club launches a series of events and leagues for women golfers. With 20+ leagues in Milwaukee and beyond, LPGA Amateurs, formerly EWGA, has empowered women golfers since 1991.

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 6

The Preserve at Silver Springs Golf Course Register at https://chapters.lpgaamateurs.com/home/chapter/WIMI