Join Milwaukee's Fire Chief For the Fight For Air Climb

Molly chats with MFD Chief Aaron Lipski. He is the Chair of the Board of the Lung Association in Wisconsin. His father has COPD. · Chief Lipski has participated in dozens of Lung Association events, Walks, Oxygen Balls (gala) and Climbs. He has raised and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars toward ending lung disease and saving lives. Chief Lipski invites you to join the Fight For Air Climb on March 1st at the 411 E. Wisconsin Center Building. To sign up clickhere.

