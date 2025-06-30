Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Join Gilbert Brown's Football Camp for Kids!

Gilbert Brown Foundation
Posted

Former Green Bay Packers player, Gilbert Brown, joins us on the Morning Blend to share about his All-Pro Football Camp! The Gilbert Brown Foundation is providing kids aged 8-17 with this amazing opportunity to come out for three days and learn from the pros - for FREE!

The Morning Session is 8:30-noon for 8-12 year olds.
The Afternoon session is 2-5:30 for 13-17 year olds.
The three-day camp is held rain or shine!

Gilbert Brown Foundation All-Pro Football Camp: July 8th, 9th, 10th at the Bradley Technology & Trade School
700 S Fourth St, Milwaukee

Registration is still open! To register, download an application at:

For more information, visit: www.GilbertBrownFoundation.org

