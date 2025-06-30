Join Gilbert Brown's Football Camp for Kids!

Former Green Bay Packers player, Gilbert Brown, joins us on the Morning Blend to share about his All-Pro Football Camp! The Gilbert Brown Foundation is providing kids aged 8-17 with this amazing opportunity to come out for three days and learn from the pros - for FREE!

The Morning Session is 8:30-noon for 8-12 year olds.

The Afternoon session is 2-5:30 for 13-17 year olds.

The three-day camp is held rain or shine!

Gilbert Brown Foundation All-Pro Football Camp: July 8th, 9th, 10th at the Bradley Technology & Trade School

700 S Fourth St, Milwaukee

Registration is still open! To register, download an application at:

For more information, visit: www.GilbertBrownFoundation.org

