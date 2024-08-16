Join Float Fest

Andy Larson, the owner of Float Milwaukee is back to take about this wonderful therapy. A float tank is an enclosed structure (or open pool) which minimizes external stimuli, and resets your senses. Each tank holds approximately 200 gallons of water with 900 lbs. of dissolved Epsom salts, enabling a person to float effortlessly. The water is heated to an average skin temperature, all but eliminating the sensation. Floaters describe the experience like “drifting in empty space.”

Coming up August 23rd from 530-1030 is Float Fest. It's the 4th annual community festival celebrating the arts and entertainment scene in Milwaukee. It is also the 9th Anniversary of Float Milwaukee.

Right now for Morning Blend Viewers it is a 2 for one deal for either float or NovoTHOR. Click hereto see the special.

Also visit float in person on August 26th to receive extra Anniversary savings.

Check out the Float Fest page or FB event and RSVP – tell all your friends about it – let’s show all the performers and vendors all the love!

211 W Freshwater Way, Milwaukee, WI 53204

414-273-7258